The Wakulla County commission is looking for a volunteer to Serve on the Library Advisory Board.
The library advisory board meets monthly and their primary responsibilities are to advise and make recommendations to the Wakulla County commission in respect to all matters pertaining to the public library.
That includes cultural activities including the existing library facilities and services, and future needs.
This is an at-large position.
You do have to be a resident of Wakulla County to apply.
Applicants must submit a written statement of interest by November 18th.
Statements of interest can be emailed to Linda Oaks, Library Services Director at loaks@mywakulla.com
You can call 850-926-7415 for more information.
