The tax rolls opened
on November 1st for Ad valorem, personal property and centrally assessed
properties for all areas of Franklin and Gulf Counties.
If you pay your local taxes early, you
can save a substantial sum of money.
If you pay those your taxes before
November the 30th you get a 4 percent discount.
If you pay before December 31st, you get
3 percent off.
Pay before January 31st and its 2 percent
off, pay before the end of February, and it’s still a 1 percent discount.
Wait till April, however, and penalties
will begin to accrue.
You can pay your taxes at the County tax
collector's office in Apalachicola or at the courthouse annex in Carrabelle.
Statements were mailed to all property
owners at their last known address before November the 1st.
If you haven't received your tax bill, be
sure to contact the tax collector’s office as soon as possible.
