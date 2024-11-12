Three companies have submitted bids for a project to upgrade the facilities at the park at the St. George Island public beach.
The project includes demolishing the existing basketball court and replacing it with a shared basketball/ pickleball court and adding an additional pickleball court.
The job also includes constructing two new pavilions, a water fountain and a bicycle parking rack.
The companies that bid on the project are from Tallahassee, Panama City and Apalachicola.
Bids ranged from about 280 thousand dollars to nearly 700 thousand dollars.
The bids will now be considered by the county’s engineering firm who will make a recommendation to the county commission next week.
The project includes demolishing the existing basketball court and replacing it with a shared basketball/ pickleball court and adding an additional pickleball court.
The job also includes constructing two new pavilions, a water fountain and a bicycle parking rack.
The companies that bid on the project are from Tallahassee, Panama City and Apalachicola.
Bids ranged from about 280 thousand dollars to nearly 700 thousand dollars.
The bids will now be considered by the county’s engineering firm who will make a recommendation to the county commission next week.
http://live.oysterradio.com/
No comments:
Post a Comment