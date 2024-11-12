Three companies bid on a project to build a new EMS Station in Lanark Village.
The project includes construction of a 2600 square foot building on a 2-acre lot at the corner of Oak Street and Spring Street, just west of the Lanark Village Fire Station.
The property was donated by the City of Carrabelle.
The building will include an office area, kitchen and break and bunk area for ambulance workers.
It will also include enclosed parking for the ambulances.
The bids ranged from about 1.1 million dollars to nearly 1.6 million.
Franklin county was awarded 600 thousand dollars in this year’s state budget to help pay for the project.
The bids will be considered by a committee who will make a recommendation to the county commission at their next meeting.
The new permanent EMS station, will replace the leased location currently used by the ambulance service in Carrabelle.
