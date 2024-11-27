Kevin Patton, park manager of Paynes Prairie Preserve State Park in Alachua County, has been chosen as the 2024 Jim Stevenson Resource Manager of the Year Award.
The Resource Manager of the Year award is named in honor of James A. Stevenson, who led the state's ecosystem management, prescribed burning, non-native plant control and springs protection efforts during his tenure with DEP’s Florida Park Service and Division of State Lands.
Each year, the award recognizes land managers who have demonstrated exceptional leadership and dedication to the protection and management of Florida’s natural resources.
Kevin Patton has served with the Florida Park Service for 39 years, including quite a few years in Franklin and Wakulla Counties.
He is being honored for his exceptional stewardship of state lands and his ongoing commitment to land management and conservation.
Throughout his career with the Florida Park Service, Patton has worked at several state parks, focusing on the preservation and restoration of the state’s natural resources.
His fire management accomplishments are particularly notable, with 292 prescribed burns and wildfire responses that have covered more than 35,700 acres.
During his time as the manager of Ochlockonee River State Park and Bald Point State Park, Patton revitalized the prescribed fire programs in areas with significant wildland/urban interfaces and highly complex fire needs.
In addition to his land management accomplishments, Kevin has been instrumental in mentoring the next generation of resource managers.
Under his leadership, six of his employees at his last three parks have become burn bosses, while many others have advanced into key management roles.
