Great radio from the Apalachicola Bay in North Florida
Wednesday, November 27, 2024
Chamber E-news for the Wakulla County Chamber of Commerce
Congratulations to the winners of the 2024 Business Excellence Awards!
We are thrilled to honor Amy Singletary Geiger with the Community Impact Award for her remarkable dedication and selfless contributions to our community. Your volunteer work and initiatives have made a significant difference in countless lives, Amy! In the Consumer Business category, for the first time ever, our judges were unanimous in recognizing two outstanding businesses! Congratulations to The Lodge at Wakulla Springs and Wild Ox Coffee Co for their exceptional products and experiences. Your commitment to innovation and customer engagement is truly inspiring. Congratulations to Capital Area Healthy Start Coalition for winning the Non-Profit Business Excellence Award. Your leadership and dedication to sustainable solutions continue to make a profound impact on our community. Congratulations to the Department of Health Wakulla County for being awarded the Business Excellence Award for Professional Business. Your expert services and ethical standards set a high bar in the industry. Congratulations to OVID Solutions for receiving the Business Excellence Award for a Service Business! Your commitment to excellence and customer satisfaction shines brightly, and your community involvement is commendable. Last but certainly not least, congratulations to Logan Roofing for securing the Trade Business Excellence Award. Your exceptional craftsmanship and innovation in the trade industry are highly deserving of this recognition. Thank you to all winners for your incredible contributions and for setting such a high standard of excellence in our community. Here's to continued success and making a positive impact!
Win a Free Website Development Package Digital Dynamic is thrilled to announce an exclusive giveaway for all contractors and home service providers in our region. This is your chance to elevate your business's online presence with a free website development package valued at up to $8,500.
What You Can Win The lucky winner of this contest will receive a comprehensive website development package tailored to enhance their digital footprint. This includes:
●Custom website design to reflect your unique brand identity ●Website and email hosting for one year ●SEO optimization to increase your visibility in search engines ●Enhanced visibility with an enhanced Google profile setup
Who Can Enter
The giveaway is open to any contractor or home service provider operating within our region. Whether you are in construction, plumbing, electrical services, landscaping, or any other home service industry, this is an opportunity you don’t want to miss.
How to Enter Entering the contest is simple:
●Visit our website: Head over to Digital Dynamic's official website at www.digitaldynamic.io and click the Enter Giveaway button at the top. ●Fill out the giveaway form and share it to earn more entries. Important Date
Winner Announcement: The winner will be announced on December 1st.
Why Participate?
In today's digital age, having a professional website is crucial for reaching new customers and expanding your business. This giveaway offers a golden opportunity to build or upgrade your online platform without any cost.
Spread the Word - Use your Refer a Friend link and get 5 more entries every time someone uses it to enter the drawing!
Feel free to share this exciting news with fellow contractors and home service providers. The more, the merrier! Join us in this incredible opportunity to grow your business with a top-notch website. We look forward to seeing your entries and helping one lucky winner take their business to the next level with Digital Dynamic!
Classes start in January 2025 and we have scholarships available! Please call the Wakulla Center at (850) 558-3525 for more information or click on the QR code to fill out an interest form and get more information!
Have something you would like to share in the newsletter and through other chamber channels?
An article about your business or organization
A job listing for your business
An event your business or organization is hosting
Send it to: info@wakullacountychamber.com *Information shared with the chamber before 12:00pm Tuesday will be included in current weeks ENews. Anything after will be added in the following week.
Disclaimer: The Wakulla County Chamber of Commerce provides this calendar of events as a service to its members and a convenience in the community. No endorsement of the scheduled events or organizations by the Wakulla County Chamber of Commerce is either expressed or implied.
No comments:
Post a Comment