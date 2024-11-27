Statement from Franklin County Tax Collector regarding alleged theft in his office:

Recently, I became aware that an employee in the Apalachicola branch of the Franklin County Tax Collector's office had allegedly written checks to herself without authorization. Immediately upon discovering this, I terminated the employee and notified the appropriate authorities. They are investigating the matter, and I am cooperating in the investigation. I take this matter seriously and will do everything necessary to maintain the integrity of the Tax Collector's office. I have full confidence in the Franklin County Sheriff A. J. Smith and his team handling the investigation. I understand that a person is considered innocent until proven guilty and will refrain from further comments until this matter is resolved.
