Seahawks lose final game of regular season, Port St. Joe continues winning streak

The Franklin County Seahawks football team finished its regular season with a record of 6 wins and 4 losses after losing to Aucilla Christian on Halloween.
The Seahawks lost to Aucilla 28 to 12 but the Seahawks will likely play again in the upcoming playoffs.
We will carry any post-season Seahawks games live on Forgotten Coast Radio WFCX.
The Port St. Joe Tigersharks improved their season record Friday night to 5 and 4 with a big win over Jefferson County.
The Tigersharks won 45 to nothing.
Port St. Joe be at home again this week when they take on Blountstown in a make-up game at 7:30 p.m. on Thursday night.
That game will be carried live right here on Oyster Radio 106.5 FM.
The Seahawks lost to Aucilla 28 to 12 but the Seahawks will likely play again in the upcoming playoffs.
We will carry any post-season Seahawks games live on Forgotten Coast Radio WFCX.
The Port St. Joe Tigersharks improved their season record Friday night to 5 and 4 with a big win over Jefferson County.
The Tigersharks won 45 to nothing.
Port St. Joe be at home again this week when they take on Blountstown in a make-up game at 7:30 p.m. on Thursday night.
That game will be carried live right here on Oyster Radio 106.5 FM.
http://live.oysterradio.com/
No comments:
Post a Comment