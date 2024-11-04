The lines shouldn’t be too long at Franklin County polling locations on Tuesday, as over 60 percent of local voters have already cast a ballot during early voting.
Over 4400 voters have already cast their ballot, leaving about 2600 people to vote on Tuesday.
There are just over 7100 registered voters in Franklin County.
Polling stations will be open tomorrow morning beginning at 7 AM and they will remain open until 7PM.
There are a few local races on the ballot; Franklin County voters will choose a tax collector, and Superintendent of Schools.
There is also a race for District 3 County Commissioner and Carrabelle Mayor.
There is also a measure on the ballot to allow the school district to increase its operating budget by shifting a half mill from the school system’s building fund.
Plus, we will vote for president and vice-president, US Senator, US Congressman, state senator and state representative.
And there are 6 amendments to the state constitution to vote on.
Be sure to check your sample ballot before going in to vote.
If you didn’t receive a sample ballot in the mail, you can find it on-line at www.votefranklinfl.gov
Over 4400 voters have already cast their ballot, leaving about 2600 people to vote on Tuesday.
There are just over 7100 registered voters in Franklin County.
Polling stations will be open tomorrow morning beginning at 7 AM and they will remain open until 7PM.
There are a few local races on the ballot; Franklin County voters will choose a tax collector, and Superintendent of Schools.
There is also a race for District 3 County Commissioner and Carrabelle Mayor.
There is also a measure on the ballot to allow the school district to increase its operating budget by shifting a half mill from the school system’s building fund.
Plus, we will vote for president and vice-president, US Senator, US Congressman, state senator and state representative.
And there are 6 amendments to the state constitution to vote on.
Be sure to check your sample ballot before going in to vote.
If you didn’t receive a sample ballot in the mail, you can find it on-line at www.votefranklinfl.gov
http://live.oysterradio.com/
No comments:
Post a Comment