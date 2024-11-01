The 61st Florida
Seafood Festival officially begins today at Battery Park in Apalachicola.
The gates open at 10 this
morning, and there is no charge to get in the park.
The blessing of the
fleet begins at 4 o'clock at Riverfront Park with King Retsyo and Miss Florida
Seafood leading the pack aboard a shrimp boat.
Once the blessing is
complete, the king and queen will then officially open the weekend’s
activities.
There will be live
musical entertainment through the evening at the festival’s main stage – Christian
artists will begin performing at 6, with headliners Riley Clemmons kicking off
at 730.
Saturday is the big
day of the festival.
The Redfish Run
begins at 8 AM at the Gibson Inn - The Seafood Festival Parade begins at 10 on
Saturday morning.
It costs 5 dollars to
get in the park on Saturday, but for the price you get to watch the oyster
shucking and oyster eating contest and kids can take part in the hourly blue
crab races.
There will be lots of
music on Saturday including Headliner Entertainer Mark Wills at 8:30.
The Park will close
at 11 PM on Saturday.
If you would like to
see a full listing of this weekend’s events, just log on to the festival’s
official website at www.floridaseafoodfestival.com
