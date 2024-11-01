Fun things to do in Gulf County and beyond!

Registration ends November 1st
Join us November 16th and 17th at Frank Pate Park for the JSL Pickleball Tournament!
Saturday, November 16th - Men's Doubles at 8am EST
Saturday, November 16th - Women's Doubles at 2pm EST
Sunday, November 17th - Mixed Doubles at 1pm EST
Registration includes: T-shirt & Swag Bag
Come out and have some fun! All proceeds are going to the Junior Service League of Port St. Joe to support the Women and Children of Gulf County. Enjoy the Hospitality Tent and Play the 50/50 Raffle!
Register at https://app.pickleballden.com/external-tournament/8616660
