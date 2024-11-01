Friday, November 1, 2024

Fun things to do in Gulf County and beyond!

Download Form HERE!

Capt Dave's BBQ Cookout this Saturday, November 2nd at Rich's Supermarket and Fuel Center

Registration ends November 1st


Join us November 16th and 17th at Frank Pate Park for the JSL Pickleball Tournament!


Saturday, November 16th - Men's Doubles at 8am EST

Saturday, November 16th - Women's Doubles at 2pm EST

Sunday, November 17th - Mixed Doubles at 1pm EST


Registration includes: T-shirt & Swag Bag


Come out and have some fun! All proceeds are going to the Junior Service League of Port St. Joe to support the Women and Children of Gulf County. Enjoy the Hospitality Tent and Play the 50/50 Raffle!


Register at https://app.pickleballden.com/external-tournament/8616660


Get the Holiday Shopping Started!

Join Gulf County shops and boutiques for First Friday Sip & Shop, every month, from 5-7pm ET for beverages, light hors d'oeuvres, art, music and more! You will find great deals and good times on and around Reid Avenue at participating businesses! After shopping, stay in the business district for dinner and entertainment!

61st Annual Florida Seafood Festival

November 1 & 2, 2024


The Florida Seafood Festival is a two-day event annually drawing tens of thousands of visitors to the historic town of Apalachicola in scenic Franklin County. The festival is held at the mouth of the Apalachicola River under the shady oaks of Apalachicola’s Battery Park.

﻿

The festival features delicious seafood, arts and crafts exhibits, seafood related events, Musical Entertainment. Some of the notable events include Oyster Eating and Oyster Shucking contest, Blue Crab Races, Photo Contest, Parade, 5k Redfish Run, The Blessing of the Fleet, History of the Festival Exhibit and Tonging for Treasure.

Join the Gulf County Chamber Executive Director on November 4 for coffee on the first Monday of each month for Java with Joe to Trade Ideas - Share Information - Ask Questions - with No Agenda!

117 Sailors Cove Drive Port Saint Joe, FL﻿

411 Cape San Blas Rd. Port Saint Joe, FL 32456﻿


“The Kitchen”, our food trailer will be open this week during the time the bar is open.

http://www.scalloprepublic.com/the-kitchen-menu/


8066 W Hwy 98, Port Saint Joe, FL

We're a lovely dive bar offering your favorite beer, wine, liquors, live entertainment, and karaoke.

This week at The Lookout Lounge Community Center

﻿

Wednesday Weekly Dart Tournament @7pm

Thursday Coed Pool Tournament @7pm AND Karaoke 9-1!

Friday LIVE MUSIC and the BEST Karaoke on the Coast!

Saturday the BEST Karaoke on the Coast!

105 Good Morning Street, Port Saint Joe, FL




at

