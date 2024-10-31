The Florida Department of Health is looking for swimming instructors to take part in the Swimming Lesson Voucher Program.
The program is intended to reduce child drownings in Florida by providing swim lessons to children, regardless of family income.
The pay is a $200.00 flat fee for 8 lessons, paid by the Florida Department of Health.
You will have to provide your swimming instructor certification along with certifications in first aid and CPR.
It also requires a background check.
You don’t have to use a public pool to provide lessons; they can be offered in private pools if necessary.
If you or someone you know would like to register as a swimming instructor, you can find all of the information at
www.watersmartfl.com to apply.
Parents can also visit that site to see if they are eligible for vouchers to pay for the swim classes.
If you have questions, you can also contact the local health department with questions.
Just e-mail Sarah Quaranta at sarah.quaranta@flhealth.gov.
