Monday, November 4, 2024

            The 61st Florida Seafood Festival brought thousands of people to Apalachicola over the weekend to enjoy food, fun and music.

 

And you couldn’t ask for better weather.

 

As always, the oyster eating and oyster shucking contests proved to be extremely popular.

 

The winner in the men’s oyster eating division was Hugh Wyckoff of Tallahassee who ate 190 oysters in 15 minutes.

 

Robert Buckalew of Island View, Florida came in second in the men's division after eating 180 oysters and Tommy Ernest of parts unknown came in third after downing 145 oysters.

 

Winner in the women’s oyster eating contest was Dana Taylor of Eastpoint.

 

She ate 144 oysters in 15 minutes.

 

Second place in the women's division was Keira Gibson of Perry who ate 142 oysters and third place went to Theresa White of Panama City.

 

The Oyster Shucking contest was won Joey Shearer who works at Shipwreck Raw Bar in St. Joe beach.

 

Shearer was the second-place winner last year.

 

He won an all-expense paid trip to the national oyster shucking competition in Maryland next year.

 

Joshua Woodworth of Panama City Beach came in second, and Hunter Duval of Apalachicola came in third.




