The
61st Florida Seafood Festival brought thousands of people to Apalachicola over
the weekend to enjoy food, fun and music.
And you couldn’t ask for better weather.
As always, the oyster eating and oyster
shucking contests proved to be extremely popular.
The winner in the men’s oyster eating division
was Hugh Wyckoff of Tallahassee who
ate 190 oysters in 15 minutes.
Robert Buckalew
of Island View, Florida came in second in the men's division after
eating 180 oysters and Tommy
Ernest of parts unknown came in third after downing 145 oysters.
Winner in the women’s oyster eating contest was
Dana Taylor of Eastpoint.
She ate 144 oysters in 15 minutes.
Second place in the women's division was Keira Gibson of Perry who ate 142
oysters and third place went to Theresa White of Panama City.
The Oyster Shucking contest was won Joey Shearer who works at Shipwreck Raw
Bar in St. Joe beach.
Shearer was the second-place
winner last year.
He won an all-expense paid trip to the national
oyster shucking competition in Maryland next year.
Joshua Woodworth
of Panama City Beach came in second, and Hunter Duval of Apalachicola came in third.
