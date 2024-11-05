The Coastal Community Association of Gulf County is collecting money and toys to help support the Gulf County Sheriff’s Toy Drive.
Community members can donate a toy or make a cash donation to help purchase toys for deserving children.
And there is a big need.
The Gulf County sheriff’s office has identified nearly 350 children who might not get gifts this Christmas without the community’s support.
You can donate by sending checks to Coastal Community and mailing them to 1934 State Road 30A in Port St. Joe.
The Coastal Community Association will use the money to buy bikes, toys and clothes.
They hope to collect enough to purchase at least 35 bikes this year.
There are a number of locations around Gulf County where you can drop off donations of toys.
Drop off spots for toys are Simmons Bayou Executive Offices (1934 SR 30A); South Gulf Fire Rescue Station 1 (Cape San Blas Rd); Beach Realty (223 Reid Ave); St. Joseph Bay Golf Club (Country Club Drive); Capital City Bank (Hwy 98 PSJ); The Cape Trading Post (Cape San Blas Rd); John C. Gainous VFW Post (1776 Trout Ave), The Mercantile Mill Sweet Shop (105 Good Morning Street); The Shrimper’s Lady (1650 South Hwy 71, in Wewa) and Southern Styles (225 South Hwy 71 in Wewa).
Community members can donate a toy or make a cash donation to help purchase toys for deserving children.
And there is a big need.
The Gulf County sheriff’s office has identified nearly 350 children who might not get gifts this Christmas without the community’s support.
You can donate by sending checks to Coastal Community and mailing them to 1934 State Road 30A in Port St. Joe.
The Coastal Community Association will use the money to buy bikes, toys and clothes.
They hope to collect enough to purchase at least 35 bikes this year.
There are a number of locations around Gulf County where you can drop off donations of toys.
Drop off spots for toys are Simmons Bayou Executive Offices (1934 SR 30A); South Gulf Fire Rescue Station 1 (Cape San Blas Rd); Beach Realty (223 Reid Ave); St. Joseph Bay Golf Club (Country Club Drive); Capital City Bank (Hwy 98 PSJ); The Cape Trading Post (Cape San Blas Rd); John C. Gainous VFW Post (1776 Trout Ave), The Mercantile Mill Sweet Shop (105 Good Morning Street); The Shrimper’s Lady (1650 South Hwy 71, in Wewa) and Southern Styles (225 South Hwy 71 in Wewa).
http://live.oysterradio.com/
No comments:
Post a Comment