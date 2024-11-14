The Capital City Bank Group Foundation has made a $1,000 donation to a Gulf County non-profit.
The Foundation made the donation to The Safe Place PSJ which provides after school and mentoring programs to improve the lives of individuals and families in the Gulf County community.
The donations provided by the Capital City Bank Group Foundation help nonprofits carry on the mission to enhance the quality of life for countless local citizens in the areas where the bank does business.
The Foundation has also provided money to a number of groups in Wakulla County including the Gulf Specimen Marine Lab, and the Florida Wild Mammal Association.
