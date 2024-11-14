Thursday, November 14, 2024

NOAA Fisheries FishNews—November 14th

NOVEMBER 14, 2024

Highlights

Monitoring Endangered North Atlantic Right Whales in Near Real-Time by Sound, Air, and Sea

An example of an underwater acoustic recorder deployed on the ocean floor to listen for whales. Photo: NOAA Fisheries.

NOAA Fisheries uses the latest technologies, such as passive acoustic monitoring, to detect endangered North Atlantic right whales in near real-time and support the species’ recovery.

NOAA Fisheries Announces Action Plan to Enhance the U.S. Seafood Import Monitoring Program

Fishermen offloading

After gathering feedback from more than 7,000 stakeholders, NOAA shaped an action plan focused on combating illegal fishing and enhancing seafood traceability.

A NOAA Veteran Intern’s Path to a Career in Conservation

David Farrell (left) and Jonas Veazey engage in community outreach at the Oroville Salmon Festival. Credit: NOAA.

David Farrell is an intern at NOAA through the Mt. Adams Institute Vetswork program. He’s in a role that combines his two previous careers: communications and environmental protection.

Celebrating Veterans Serving in Habitat Conservation

Former NOAA veteran intern Garret Engelke pulls in a surface trawling net on the Puget Sound with NOAA scientists.

Learn more about NOAA's Veterans Corps partnerships employing veterans in the habitat restoration field.

Veterans: Join Our Team of Fishery Observers

Navy veterans

Are you a U.S. military veteran? Are you looking for a career that is exciting and challenging? NOAA Fisheries wants you to consider becoming a fishery observer! Learn more about the requirements, application process, and benefits of becoming an observer.

Direct Marketing: Another Tool to Increase Resiliency of U.S. Seafood

A signboard thanking patrons at Tuna Harbor Dockside Market in San Diego. Credit: Tuna Harbor Dockside Market.

Selling seafood directly to consumers, markets, or restaurants can help strengthen community connections and insulate our domestic seafood supply against disruptions.

Photos: 2025 Tuna Art Calendar Contest—Winners Gallery

Art from Abigail M., Grade 8, Mississippi

Check out the winning drawings of the Atlantic Highly Migratory Species 2025 Tuna Art Calendar Contest.

Marine Fisheries Advisory Committee Releases Survey on Marine Mammal Deterrents

Steller sea lion getting on the stern of a trawler. Credit: Noah Meisenheimer.

The deadline is approaching! NOAA Fisheries’ Marine Fisheries Advisory Committee needs your help to assess the effectiveness of marine mammal deterrents. If you are an aquaculture farmer, fisherman, or coastal property owner or manager, please take a few minutes to complete the survey before November 22, 2024.

Alaska

Biden-Harris Administration, NOAA Announce Plans to Support Seven Multi-Year Projects to Advance Climate Resilience in Remote Alaskan Communities

Barrow Beach in Utqiagvik, Alaska on the Arctic Ocean. Credit: Mabel Baldwin-Schaeffer

The Department of Commerce and NOAA announced it will award up to a total of $1 million for seven recommended multi-year projects supporting remote Alaska communities. The recommended projects will advance NOAA Fisheries’ ability to support climate resilience and food security in remote Alaska communities, engage Indigenous Knowledge-holder voices in our science and management, and strengthen collaborations with tribal governments and Indigenous communities.

New Method Provides Reliable Estimates for Bearded Seals

Bearded seal

Collaborative research finds a more cost-effective way to sample and estimate the abundance of bearded seals.

West Coast

$9.2 Million in Inflation Reduction Act Funds Awarded to Academic Partners for Pacific Salmon Recovery Science

Researches deploy equipment to measure predation rates on juvenile salmon in the Sacramento-San Joaquin Delta. Photo: Brendan Lehman

NOAA Fisheries awarded more than $9.2 million in grants funded by the Inflation Reduction Act to academic partners that will help recover threatened and endangered Pacific salmon.

Southeast

Fifteen Years of Searching for Smalltooth Sawfish

Annsli Hilton performs surgery on a smalltooth sawfish to track the animal’s movement. Credit: NOAA Fisheries/Reni Poston-Hymel

NOAA Fisheries scientists have been studying smalltooth sawfish in South Florida since 2009. Read what they’ve learned so far.

New England/Mid-Atlantic

Science Blog: My Top Scallop Survey Moment—Right Place at the Right Time for a Right Whale

Woods Hole Oceanographic Institution engineer Owen Ceserano downloads images collected from a long-range autonomous underwater vehicle

Biological science technician Zach Fyke participated in all three legs of the 2024 Atlantic Sea Scallop Survey. He got to see and experience some pretty incredible things—including his first right whale, puffins, a huge halibut, and more.

Science Blog: Breathing in Climate Change—International Collaboration to Study Sea Scallops in a Changing Environment

Dr. Gurney-Smith picking scallop larvae under the microscope while Katyanne Shoemaker loads larvae into the respiration chamber plate.

Two Northeast Fisheries Science Center scientists visited their Canadian counterparts to measure oxygen consumption in baby sea scallops exposed to ocean temperatures and pH levels expected in the future.

Upcoming Deadlines

November 21: Applications due for the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency Inflation Reduction Act Community Change Grants Program

November 22: Deadline for the Marine Fisheries Advisory Committee’s survey on marine mammal deterrents

November 25: Applications due for Partnership for Research Excellence in Sustainable Seafood funding opportunity

November 25: Applications due for the Saltonstall-Kennedy Grant Competition

November 27: Comments close for Incidental Take Authorization—Cargo Terminal Replacement Project in Anchorage, Alaska

December 13: Pre-proposals due for Bycatch Reduction Engineering Program funding

December 23: Nominations due for the Marine Fisheries Advisory Committee

December 31: Applications due for Marine Fisheries Initiative

February 10: Applications due for Restoring Fish Passage through Barrier Removal Grants

February 12: Applications due for National Aquaculture Initiative—Strengthening U.S. Coastal, Marine, and Great Lakes Aquaculture Through Business Support

February 27: Applications due for Restoring Tribal Priority Fish Passage through Barrier Removal Grants

March 31: Applications due for Atlantic Salmon Habitat Restoration Partnership Grants

View more news and announcements

Upcoming Events

November 13–18: Pacific Fishery Management Council Meeting

November 20: Webinar for NOAA Restoring Fish Passage and Restoring Tribal Priority Fish Passage through Barrier Removal funding opportunities

December 2–6: South Atlantic Fishery Management Council Meeting

December 3: Webinar for NOAA Restoring Fish Passage and Restoring Tribal Priority Fish Passage through Barrier Removal funding opportunities

December 3–5: New England Fishery Management Council Meeting

December 4–5: Caribbean Fishery Management Council Meeting

December 5–10: North Pacific Fishery Management Council Meeting

December 9–12: Mid-Atlantic Fishery Management Council Meeting

December 12: Tribal-focused webinar for Restoring Fish Passage and Restoring Tribal Priority Fish Passage through Barrier Removal funding opportunities

December 16–18: Western Pacific Fishery Management Council Meeting

View more events

Federal Register Actions

Visit NOAA Fisheries' Rules & Regulations web page to learn more about recently proposed and finalized regulations in your region. 





