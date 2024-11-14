Thursday, November 14, 2024

The City of Port St Joe is Celebrating

In his new book, Life's a Dance, Cliff Ellis opens up about his philosophies, challenges, and triumphs, offering readers a unique glimpse into the heart and mind of a true leader. Whether you're a sport enthusiast, a business professional, or someone passionate about personal development, the book provides timeless lessons in leadership that will resonate far beyond the basketball court.

The book just came out October 15 and is already a bestseller on Amazon.com among new releases in its category.


Cliff Ellis, former basketball coach at Auburn, Clemson, Coastal Carolina, and South Alabama, retired last December as the 9th winningest coach in NCAA Division I history.


Ellis will appear at No Name Books & Gifts, at 325 Reid Avenue, in Port St. Joe, Florida, Friday, November 15, 11 am - 2 pm ET for a book signing.﻿

Cool it baby !

Click on the Play button to hear the song!


Cool it Baby! A pretty nice tune from April, 1967 by that Florida band The Villigers featuring Cliff Ellis, the famous basketball coach.


The Villagers hailed from Chipley, Marianne and Panama City. "You Can't Stay"/"Cool It" was not their only recording: they issued "You're Gonna Loose That Girl"/"Laugh It Off" (Volume 100) in 1966. The sides were flipped for Fame's release in July 1966 (Fame 1005). "Where Have You Been (All My Life)"/"Every Saturday" was issued on Volume (Volume 45-MS-1205) in August 1967 and on Atco (Atco 6517) in September 1967. Their last effort was released in March 1968: "Thank You Baby"/"A Shot of Rhythm and Blues" (Atco 6568).

Tickets are still available at City Hall or by calling 850-229-8264 select option 1.






