Reopening of the 2024 Federal Gulf of Mexico Red Snapper Recreational For-Hire Season

Frequently Asked Questions
Why is the Gulf of Mexico recreational red snapper federal for-hire season reopening?
- The annual catch target for the federal recreational red snapper for-hire component is 3,076,322 pounds whole weight. NOAA Fisheries estimates that Gulf of Mexico recreational federally permitted for-hire fishermen only caught 2,193,710 pounds whole weight of the catch limit. This means 882,612 pounds whole weight of red snapper remains.
- If the annual catch target for the red snapper federal for-hire component is not reached or exceeded during the normal open season, NOAA Fisheries may reopen this component to allow fishermen opportunity to catch the remaining allocation without greatly increasing the risk of exceeding the annual catch target or the overfishing limit.
How was the length of the reopened season determined?
- There are 882,612 pounds whole weight of red snapper remaining that can be landed by the federally permitted for-hire component in 2024.
- The last time the Gulf of Mexico red snapper federal for-hire component was reopened for a fall season was in 2021. That season resulted in a daily catch rate of approximately 9,300 pounds whole weight per day.
- Based on an estimated catch rate, the federal for-hire red snapper season is expected to last through the end of the year.
How is the Gulf of Mexico recreational red snapper private angler component managed?
- The recreational red snapper private angler component is determined by each of the Gulf of Mexico states. It is not affected by this reopening.
- The reopening also does not apply to private anglers or operators of state licensed for-hire vessels without a federal for-hire permit because they are considered a part of the red snapper private angling component.
- Please check with your state agency for information on your state’s red snapper fishing season.
How is the Gulf of Mexico commercial red snapper sector managed?
- The commercial harvest of red snapper is managed under an Individual Fishing Quota system and will remain open.
Where can I find more information on the red snapper fishery in the Gulf?
No comments:
Post a Comment