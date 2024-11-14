This Saturday, the city of Port St. Joe will celebrate the grand re-opening of the Centennial Building.
The building was constructed in 1938, on the centennial of the signing of the Florida constitution.
In 1996, the building was added to the U.S. National Register of Historic Places.
The weekend’s event marks the completion of a major restoration project that included roof repair, joist repair and flooring repair due to termites and water damage over the years.
The repairs were funded through a nearly half-million-dollar Hurricane Michael grant which was awarded in 2020 by the National Park Service.
This Saturday’s event is being called the “Classless Reunion III;” it will feature lots of live music, including a performance by The Villagers, a band that dates back to the mid-1960s when they first appeared at the Port St., Joe High School prom.
The event was originally scheduled for September, but Hurricane Helene forced it to be rescheduled.
Tickets are only 25 dollars and can be purchased at the door or in advance at Port St. Joe City Hall.
