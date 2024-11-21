The Franklin County Tourist Development council has agreed to pay for upgrades to the facilities at the park at the St. George Island public beach.
TDC Director John Solomon said the group would spend just under 290 thousand dollars for the work under a provision that allows the TDC to spend up to 10 percent of its collections on beach park facility improvements.
He said the money will be paid out over the next 2 to 3 years.
The project, which will be done by a company called Premier Surfacing, includes demolishing the existing basketball court and replacing it with a shared basketball/ pickleball court and adding an additional pickleball court.
The job also includes constructing two new pavilions, a water fountain and a bicycle parking rack.
