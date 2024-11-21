The Franklin County Tourist Development council has agreed to spend up to 50 thousand dollars for some repairs and upgrades to the Buddy Ward Seafood Park in Apalachicola.
TDC Director John Solomon said the group approved the expense to pay for materials and labor to repair the decking on the two public fishing piers at the park.
The County owned park has seen a number of upgrades in recent years.
Beside the work on the fishing piers, the county is in the process of converting an old shucking house at the site into an interactive museum of the history of the local seafood industry.
The interior has already been restored to resemble its original use an oyster shucking plant, complete with individual shucking “stalls” and a refrigeration room.
The exhibits, once complete, will cover Franklin County’s maritime history from cotton and lumber to seafood.
Visitors to the museum will be able to watch videos on the oyster, shrimping, crabbing and fishing industry.
