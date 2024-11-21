If you need food
assistance because of Hurricanes Helene or Milton, you will be able to sign up
for the Disaster Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program in Franklin County
this weekend.
The Department of Children and Families will
open a Disaster Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program site in Franklin
County this weekend.
D-SNAP provides food assistance for
Florida residents impacted by Hurricane Helene and Hurricane Milton
who are not receiving food assistance through the regular
Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program.
Individuals
who reside in Franklin County who pre-registered online but did
not have a chance to complete their D-SNAP phone interview can visit the D-SNAP
location for an in-person interview.
The Department will also reopen pre-registration for people who did not previously pre-register online.
You can pre-register at www.myflfamilies.com/DSNAP
The Disaster Supplemental Nutrition Assistance
Program site in Franklin County will be at the Will Kendrick Sports Complex in
Carrabelle from Friday through Sunday.
It will be open from 7AM to 5PM each day.
