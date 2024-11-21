Thursday, November 21, 2024

If you need food assistance because of Hurricanes Helene or Milton, you will be able to sign up for the Disaster Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program in Franklin County this weekend

The Department of Children and Families will open a Disaster Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program site in Franklin County this weekend.

 

D-SNAP provides food assistance for Florida residents impacted by Hurricane Helene and Hurricane Milton who are not receiving food assistance through the regular Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program.  

 

Individuals who reside in Franklin County who pre-registered online but did not have a chance to complete their D-SNAP phone interview can visit the D-SNAP location for an in-person interview. 


The Department will also reopen pre-registration for people who did not previously pre-register online.

 

You can pre-register at www.myflfamilies.com/DSNAP  

 

The Disaster Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program site in Franklin County will be at the Will Kendrick Sports Complex in Carrabelle from Friday through Sunday.

 

It will be open from 7AM to 5PM each day.





