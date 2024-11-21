Weekend Events in Franklin County

Thursday, November 21, 2024

ECCC Presents: PIXIE


Elder Care Community Council of Franklin County along with SGI Methodist Church announces the next Coffee House Concert at Holy Family auditorium.  Mary Mathis, known as Pixie, will sing on Friday, November 22 at 11am. Mathis is born and raised in Apalachicola and sings pops and blues. She is an absolute treat and everyone is invited to come. Bring your own brown bag lunch and make a donation to help ECCC to continue to provide the daily lunches for seniors living in Franklin County.  Volunteer Nancy Gentry, from the SGI Methodist Church, rounds up other volunteers from the church to bring cookies and the coffee is provided by Lucky Goat in Tallahassee. 


Also mark your calendar for Pierce Pettis from NE Alabama on December 7 at 2pm. 

ECCC’s mission is to bridge the gaps in services for elders living in Franklin County. If you or someone you know is in need, please call 850-370-0116. 


Apalach Ghost Tour

Join us for local ghost stories, area legends, and tales of hauntings in downtown Apalachicola while using ghost-hunting equipment to seek out any lingering spirits. Select tour goers and volunteers will get to use EMF detectors, and other ghost-hunting equipment at select locations on the tour. Bring your positive energy and let's try to say "hello" to the ghosts of Apalachicola. The tour will begin in front of the Chamber of Commerce located at 17 Avenue E next to the Dixie Theatre. This tour ranges in length from an hour and a half to an hour and 45 minutes. Tickets at: ApalachGhostTour.com



