Weekend Events in Franklin County

ECCC Presents: PIXIE
Elder Care Community Council of Franklin County along with SGI Methodist Church announces the next Coffee House Concert at Holy Family auditorium. Mary Mathis, known as Pixie, will sing on Friday, November 22 at 11am. Mathis is born and raised in Apalachicola and sings pops and blues. She is an absolute treat and everyone is invited to come. Bring your own brown bag lunch and make a donation to help ECCC to continue to provide the daily lunches for seniors living in Franklin County. Volunteer Nancy Gentry, from the SGI Methodist Church, rounds up other volunteers from the church to bring cookies and the coffee is provided by Lucky Goat in Tallahassee.
Also mark your calendar for Pierce Pettis from NE Alabama on December 7 at 2pm.
ECCC’s mission is to bridge the gaps in services for elders living in Franklin County. If you or someone you know is in need, please call 850-370-0116.
