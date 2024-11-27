With Christmas approaching, this would be a good time to check and see if the state of Florida is holding some of your money.
The state of Florida estimates that one in five Floridians has unclaimed funds from a forgotten financial account, totaling nearly 2.7 billion dollars in unclaimed funds.
The state says it is holding about 40 million dollars from the Panama City region and 53 million dollars from the Tallahassee region, so there is a good chance that there is some money being held for people in our area.
The state of Florida holds cash and property belonging to Florida residents including money from old bank accounts, legal settlements, and deposits paid to utility companies.
They also hold on to unclaimed property like jewelry, coin collections and antiques.
Property that is unclaimed for at least 3 years after being found in abandoned safe deposit boxes goes to auction.
The money raised during the auction will still be yours – the state holds on to the cash until it’s claimed.
Last month alone more than $39 million in unclaimed property was returned to Floridians.
If you would like to find out if the state is holding any of your money, just go on-line to www.FLtreasurehunt.gov and type in your name.
It takes just a few seconds and you can see whether you have some money waiting for you.
The state of Florida estimates that one in five Floridians has unclaimed funds from a forgotten financial account, totaling nearly 2.7 billion dollars in unclaimed funds.
The state says it is holding about 40 million dollars from the Panama City region and 53 million dollars from the Tallahassee region, so there is a good chance that there is some money being held for people in our area.
The state of Florida holds cash and property belonging to Florida residents including money from old bank accounts, legal settlements, and deposits paid to utility companies.
They also hold on to unclaimed property like jewelry, coin collections and antiques.
Property that is unclaimed for at least 3 years after being found in abandoned safe deposit boxes goes to auction.
The money raised during the auction will still be yours – the state holds on to the cash until it’s claimed.
Last month alone more than $39 million in unclaimed property was returned to Floridians.
If you would like to find out if the state is holding any of your money, just go on-line to www.FLtreasurehunt.gov and type in your name.
It takes just a few seconds and you can see whether you have some money waiting for you.
http://live.oysterradio.com/
No comments:
Post a Comment