The Carrabelle food pantry is looking
for donations of canned foods and dry foods to help less fortunate families in
our area this Holiday season.
The Carrabelle food pantry has placed a Christmas
sleigh at the IGA in Carrabelle where you can donate canned foods and other
non-perishable food items.
They are looking for everything from canned fruits
and vegetables to canned meats, breakfast cereal, and dry goods like pasta.
For only 10 dollars you can purchase a pre-packaged
bag of food for the pantry and add it to the sleigh.
Or
you can make a cash donation and the Pantry can
purchase items at a big discount through Second Harvest.
Just 6 dollars pays for
one week of meal supplements, while 300 dollars can pay for a full year.
Checks can be made out to the Carrabelle Food Pantry
at PO Box 215 in Carrabelle.
The zip code is 32322
The Franklin County Food Pantry distributes food on
Thursdays from 9 to 11 at the Carrabelle United Methodist Church on Tallahassee
Street.
https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100072180889787
No comments:
Post a Comment