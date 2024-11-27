Wednesday, November 27, 2024

The Carrabelle food pantry is looking for donations of canned foods and dry foods to help less fortunate families in our area this Holiday season.

 

The Carrabelle food pantry has placed a Christmas sleigh at the IGA in Carrabelle where you can donate canned foods and other non-perishable food items.

 

They are looking for everything from canned fruits and vegetables to canned meats, breakfast cereal, and dry goods like pasta.

 

For only 10 dollars you can purchase a pre-packaged bag of food for the pantry and add it to the sleigh.

 

Or you can make a cash donation and the Pantry can purchase items at a big discount through Second Harvest.

 

Just 6 dollars pays for one week of meal supplements, while 300 dollars can pay for a full year.

 

Checks can be made out to the Carrabelle Food Pantry at PO Box 215 in Carrabelle. 

 

The zip code is 32322

 

The Franklin County Food Pantry distributes food on Thursdays from 9 to 11 at the Carrabelle United Methodist Church on Tallahassee Street.

 

https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100072180889787



http://live.oysterradio.com/
