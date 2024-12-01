Sunday, December 1, 2024

Florida Wildlife Research Institute November Research Updates

Shark Research on the Gulf

scalloped hammerhead from aerial view


Recently, our team was off the coast of Cedar Key, collecting crucial data on sharks and other large predatory fish. These bottom longline surveys are being conducted by our Fisheries Independent Monitoring (FIM) team as part of a larger, gulf-wide effort to collect, manage, and disseminate fishery-independent data in the southeastern U.S. through the Southeast Area Monitoring and Assessment Program (SEAMAP). 

diver at a pvc coral nursery


Coral Resilience Research

Scientists are working to help corals recover from heat stress, stony coral tissue loss disease and other threats, but some species are struggling more than others. By analyzing the microbiomes and metabolomes of two reef-building species of brain coral, we are identifying traits that contribute to their ability to withstand threats. This research is critical for developing strategies to enhance the success of coral restoration and outplanting efforts.

stone crab information flyer

Reporting a tagged crab could earn you $500!

Over the past three years, our stone crab team in the Florida Keys have been tagging stone crabs and have now expanded to the mid-central Gulf coast of Florida. Over 6,000 tagged crabs have been tagged to help learn about crab movement, and now we need your help!

Right whales below the surface. Photo by Clearwater Marine Aquarium Research Institute under NOAA permit #26919.


Right Whale Calving Season is Here!

Every year, North Atlantic right whales travel south along the Atlantic coast. Pregnant females give birth and nurse their calves during the winter months (Nov. 15 – Apr. 15), primarily in the Florida-Georgia region. So far, we've spotted three potential mothers and the first calf of the season during aerial surveys.

Right whale Catalog #4190 ‘Curlew’ (left) and Catalog #3940 ‘Koala’ (right) sighted approximately 7 nmi east of Morris Island, just south of Charleston, SC on November 25, 2024. Photo taken by Clearwater Marine Aquarium Research Institute under NOAA permit #26919. Survey funded by United States Army Corps of Engineers.

manatee rescue truck and manatee in a pool for transport

Manatee Awareness Month Rescues

We highlighted one of Florida's most beloved marine mammals this month, and our rescue teams are highly trained to respond to manatees in need!

Earlier this month, we responded to a report of a small lone manatee in shallow waters of the Caloosahatchee River. Our team quickly arrived on scene and transported the 4.9 ft male manatee to Sea World for care.

Support manatee research, rescue, and conservation efforts today by getting your very own manatee license plate.

Remember, if you encounter a sick, injured, or stranded manatee, please report it to our Wildlife Alert Hotline at 888-404-3922.

Our Mission

Through effective research and technical knowledge, we provide
timely information and guidance to protect, conserve, and manage
Florida's fish and wildlife resources.




