2023 was a record-breaking year for tourist-related spending in Florida.
VISIT FLORIDA just released its final numbers for last year, and announced record-breaking spending numbers in 2023.
Tourists to Florida were found to have spent a record $131 billion in the state—an increase of 5% over 2022—in addition to $36.9 billion in local, state, and federal tax revenue.
Domestic visitors to Florida spent $116.1 billion, while international visitors contributed $14.9 billion dollars.
Visitors spent an average of $359 million per day in Florida last year.
For every dollar spent by a visitor, the Florida economy retained 97 cents, with 58 cents supporting worker salaries and 13 cents collected as state and local taxes.
Tourism was responsible for 9.5% of jobs in Florida, with the industry supporting 2.1 million jobs and providing $76.4 billion in wages and salaries to workers across the state.
