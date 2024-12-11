Wednesday, December 11, 2024

Gulf County Chamber Member Spotlight

#shoplocal #shopgulfcountyfl

MEMBERSHIP SPOTLIGHT


For those who enjoy a lifestyle anchored in the outdoors, Point South Marina is more than a marina, it’s a community of sportsmen drawn to the water. With curated amenities and a service level centered around Southern hospitality, Point South offers an elevated experience at sea level.


Point South Marina is a full-service marina and fuel dock for boaters with 25′ up to 70′ ft. vessels. Point South Marina offers 252 state-of-the-art dry slips, 48 in-water slips, and modern facilities to ensure your boating experience with us will be nothing short of extraordinary.

﻿

But wait! There is more! Point South Marina also offers a beautiful Outfitter Shop that you will fall in love with! Go gear up with Point South merch for some holiday shopping and get into the spirit!


Point South Marina     

340 Marina Drive, Port St Joe, FL

(850) 460.9780

info.portstjoe@pointsouthmarina.com

https://pointsouthmarinaportstjoe.com

Gulf Glo Signs & Lighting, a veteran-owned company, has been serving the businesses in Panama City Beach and Bay County for over 46 years, providing top quality signs, digital signs, LED electronic message boards, LED commercial lighting, banners, flags, awards and other advertising products and services at a fair price.


With a dedicated team of skilled professionals, state-of-the-art technology, and a commitment to outstanding customer service, Gulf Glo Signs & Lighting takes pride in delivering quality, creativity, and reliability in every project they undertake.


Discover the Gulf Glo difference and see how they can illuminate your brand!


Gulf Glo Signs & Lighting

8808 Front Beach Rd, Panama City Beach FL

850-234-0952

signs@gulfglo.com

https://gulfglo.com

Forgotten Media specializes in capturing the essence of properties through its real estate and vacation rental photography services. With a keen eye for detail and a passion for showcasing properties in their best light, they provide clients with stunning visuals that highlight the unique features and charm of their property.


In addition to traditional photography, Forgotten Media also offers aerial photography services, delivering breathtaking bird's-eye views that add a whole new dimension to property presentations.


Whether you're a real estate agent or a vacation rental company looking to enhance your listings, or a property owner aiming to attract vacation renters, Forgotten Media's expertise ensures your property stands out in today's competitive market.


Contact Forgotten Media for a quote today!

Forgotten Media

(850) 227-4725

Forgottenmedia75@gmail.com

www.forgottenmediaphotography.com

𝗢𝘂𝗿 𝗠𝗶𝘀𝘀𝗶𝗼𝗻 𝗶𝘀 𝗬𝗼𝘂𝗿 𝗕𝘂𝘀𝗶𝗻𝗲𝘀𝘀

Visit our website for a complete list.

#shoplocal #supportlocal

Join us for the Annual Christmas on the Coast Parade in Port St. Joe on Saturday, December 14, 2024. 


Judging of the floats will begin at 5:00 PM ET with categories: Schools & Non-Profit, Family & Friends, Business, and Faith Based. The parade will begin at 6:00 PM ET. We look forward to seeing you there! 


Parade Route

https://www.cityofportstjoe.com/news/Parade%20Route.pdf


Parade Entry Form:

 https://www.cityofportstjoe.com/.../2024%20Christmas


Gulf County Chamber of Commerce | 321B Reid Ave | Port St Joe, FL 32456 US





http://live.oysterradio.com/
at

No comments:

Post a Comment