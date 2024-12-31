A new law will take effect in Florida tomorrow designed to protect first responders while they are doing their jobs.
Florida’s new “Halo Law” requires that people allow a 25-foot buffer zone around law enforcement officers, firefighters, and emergency medical crews while they are working.
If a person is given a verbal warning to not approach and they move within 25 feet of the first responder, then they could face a fine or even spend time in jail.
The new law shouldn’t prevent people from recording law enforcement officers, but it will keep people from getting too close where they can get in the way.
State lawmakers say this new law is meant to avoid people impeding, threatening, or harassing first responders.
