Tuesday, December 31, 2024

FWC Fish and Wildlife Research Institute December Research Updates

fwri research banner

 

North Atlantic Right Whale Season Updates

Right whale mother and calf at the surface

North Atlantic right whale calving season has begun! Catalog #2413 ‘Nauset’ kicked off the season when she was sighted with a calf on December 1, 2024, near Sapelo Island, GA. We have identified five mother-calf pairs so far. One of the most recent mothers, Catalog #3503 ‘Caterpillar,' is 20 years old. She and her first calf are pictured above.

Photo by Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission, NOAA permit 26919.

Coral snake in a tube for sampling


Snake Sampling

Our biologists came across this venomous eastern coral snake (Micrurus fulvius) while conducting surveys for the imperiled eastern indigo snake (Drymarchon couperi) and collected biological samples that will allow us to learn more about diseases impacting snakes in the region.

sponge with dye


Sponges are to DYE for!

Sponges can filter hundreds of gallons of water a day, removing excess nutrients and helping to keep waters clear! FWC researchers are using a non-toxic dye to measure the filtration rate of sponges in Florida Bay.

Children looking at a mangrove display at MarineQuest


Join us at MarineQuest!

Manatees, panthers, sea turtles and more! Join us for an unforgettable day of discovery at our 30th annual FWC Fish and Wildlife Research Institute open house: MarineQuest 2025!

Join us for our FREE public event:

🗓️ Saturday, February 8th, 2025

⏰ 10am – 4pm

📍 FWC Fish and Wildlife Research Institute in St. Pete

Juvenile tarpon


New Research

Did you know that many sportfish in Florida live in mangroves and salt marshes when they are young?

Coastal wetland scientists and fishery biologists at FWRI worked together to study the characteristics of coastal ponds to see what types of ponds hosted the highest number of juvenile snook and tarpon. 

New on MyFWC.com/Research

We hope you enjoy these articles that have been recently added/updated on our website:

at

