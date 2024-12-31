FWC Fish and Wildlife Research Institute December Research Updates

Join us at MarineQuest!
Manatees, panthers, sea turtles and more! Join us for an unforgettable day of discovery at our 30th annual FWC Fish and Wildlife Research Institute open house: MarineQuest 2025!
Join us for our FREE public event:
Saturday, February 8th, 2025
10am – 4pm
FWC Fish and Wildlife Research Institute in St. Pete
New Research
Did you know that many sportfish in Florida live in mangroves and salt marshes when they are young?
Coastal wetland scientists and fishery biologists at FWRI worked together to study the characteristics of coastal ponds to see what types of ponds hosted the highest number of juvenile snook and tarpon.
New on MyFWC.com/Research
We hope you enjoy these articles that have been recently added/updated on our website:
Red Tide Current Status
Red Tide-Related Hotlines and Information Sources
2024 Manatee Mortalities
Annual Rescue Summary [Manatee]
New Publications
[American Crocodile] Human Dimensions Study
[Crocodilian] Publications
[Gopher Tortoise] Publications
Harmful Algal Bloom Task Force Meeting Information
Steidinger Scholars
Stone Crab Catch Data
Our Mission
Through effective research and technical knowledge, we provide
timely information and guidance to protect, conserve, and manage
Florida's fish and wildlife resources.
No comments:
Post a Comment