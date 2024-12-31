Tuesday, December 31, 2024

Fun things to do in Gulf County to bring in the New Year

The Gulf County TDC and The City of Port St Joe will be bringing you a spectacular firework celebration at 10 pm eastern on New Year's Eve. You will be able to view the show from the Port St Joe downtown and George Core Park area.

HAPPY HOLIDAY HOURS!

SUNDAY 12/29 OPEN 11-9

MON 12/30 OPEN 11-9


New Years Eve: OPEN 11am- Until…

Make your Reservations NOW!!!

850-229-9200

NY Day : CLOSED


Wishing all our friends & family a very Merry Christmas & Happy New Year!!

—————————————————————————

New Year’s Day Family meal package:

Dr. Pepper Smoked Ham - $55.00

Small Pan Collard Greens - $30.00

Small Pan Black-eye pea - $25.00


(850)-899-9136 to pre-book orders


(All Pre-books must be placed by December 31st by 3:00pm)

(Pick-up January 1st, 2025, by 4pm)

—————————————————————————

Sparks Bar-B-Que & Brew “All About The Smoke”

218 Reid Avenue, Port St. Joe, FL

Open 11:30am- 9:00pm

Order online at https://psjbbq.com

Join your friends and neighbors for the 9th Annual Cape San Blas Polar Plunge at Cape Palms Park on Cape San Blas! Donuts, coffee and hot chocolate provided by Scallop Cove. Open to all. Donations will be accepted for South Gulf Fire & Rescue.


You can bet that a crowd of local residents and visitors to Cape San Blas alike will be there, standing side by side and ready to take the plunge. Will you?


The Polar Plunge has become a staple of Cape San Blas, an annual event that brings people together for the sole purpose of welcoming in the new year. Of starting off fresh, with the cold water washing everything else away.


Whether capping off a period of time, or using it to mark the start of something new, the Polar Plunge on Cape San Blas might just be exactly what you’re looking for. You couldn’t ask for a better place, or a better community, to share the moment with.


Be Sure to Bring a Towel, and Sail Away…

﻿

Some history on our CSB Polar Plunge:

#8 2024 = 215 plungers, air 58°, water 59°

#7 2023 =200 plungers, air 64°, water 69°

#6 2022 =115 plungers, air 70°, water 68°

#5 2021 = 15 plungers, air 47°, water 63°

#4 2020 = 80 plungers, air 43°, water 62°

#3 2019 = 45 plungers, air 70°, water 65°

#2 2018 = 15 plungers, air 39°, water 65°

#1 2017 = 5 plungers, air 69°, water 66°


Ring in the new year with a hike in the T.H. Stone Memorial St. Joseph Peninsula State Park﻿! Two options will be available this year.

Hike the Bayview Trail, a 1.6 mile scenic loop trail, OR the 1 mile Maritime Hammock Trail. Enjoy the view of the St. Joseph Bay and the diversity of the plants and wildlife along the way. Meet at the Bayview trailhead for a longer hike, or at the Maritime Hammock Trailhead for a leisurely walk.


Program is free with paid park entry fee.


The park is on Eastern Time and both hikes will begin at 1:00 PM Eastern Time.

We will be open for New Years Celebration With 4 Specials and Full menu as well.

700 Country Club Rd, Port Saint Joe, FL




﻿Joe Whitmer

President/CEO

 

Gulf County Chamber of Commerce

321B Reid Ave

Port St Joe, FL

gulfchamber.org

850-227-1223 Office

http://live.oysterradio.com/
