A project to build a breakwater at the St. George Island fishing pier boat ramp has been pushed back by a few months to allow for the completion of a number of needed studies before the work can begin.
Earlier this month, the Franklin County commission approved an extension amendment for the SGI Boat Ramp Breakwater Design Grant.
The amendment will extend the project completion date to June 30th, 2025, to allow for sufficient time for the completion of the required hydrographic study and issuance of the permits.
The planned breakwater at the boat ramp at the St. George Island fishing pier should make the ramp safer to use.
The breakwater would be a pile supported vertical panel breakwater that would be 155 feet long and 75 feet from the mouth of the basin.
The design would reduce the 4.7-foot waves to less than 1 foot within the boat ramp basin.
The proposed wall would also provide calm water in the temporary mooring location on the side of the seawall beside the ramp.
Earlier this month, the Franklin County commission approved an extension amendment for the SGI Boat Ramp Breakwater Design Grant.
The amendment will extend the project completion date to June 30th, 2025, to allow for sufficient time for the completion of the required hydrographic study and issuance of the permits.
The planned breakwater at the boat ramp at the St. George Island fishing pier should make the ramp safer to use.
The breakwater would be a pile supported vertical panel breakwater that would be 155 feet long and 75 feet from the mouth of the basin.
The design would reduce the 4.7-foot waves to less than 1 foot within the boat ramp basin.
The proposed wall would also provide calm water in the temporary mooring location on the side of the seawall beside the ramp.
http://live.oysterradio.com/
No comments:
Post a Comment