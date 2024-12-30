Franklin County is moving forward on a plan to replace the dune walkover at 6th street west on St. George Island.
The county has been steadily replacing due walkovers on the island, many of which are about 25 years old.
It has become necessary to replace some of the oldest and most deteriorated structures as the county parks and recreation department is no longer able to repair and keep the walkovers safe in their current condition.
Dune walkovers are needed for erosion control by aiding in the preservation of natural dune topography and native vegetation.
This month the county received the needed permits to replace the walkover at 6th street west, and will soon seek bids on the project.
A plan to replace the walkover at 8th street east is farther behind due to some encroachment issues which are being addressed by the county attorney.
