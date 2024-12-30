Franklin County Commission meetings will soon be moved to different days to avoid any conflicts with the local court system.
The county Commission and the county court use the same meeting room at the courthouse annex in Apalachicola.
County commission meetings are currently held on the first and third Tuesday of the month beginning at 9 AM.
Starting in early 2025, the meetings will be shifted to the second and fourth Wednesdays of the month.
They will still begin at 9 AM.
The exact date that the new meeting schedule will begin depends on how quickly all commissioners can work out their schedules with their other jobs.
