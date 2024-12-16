An elderly couple with dementia who were reported missing from their home in Orange County, were found safe last week in Liberty County.
On Thursday, December 12th, Florida Highway patrol Troopers were actively attempting to locate an elderly couple with dementia who drove from their home in Ocoee, Florida.
Thanks to an air tag placed in the couple’s car by their daughter, the Troopers were able to locate the couple at State Road 20 and State Road 267 in Liberty County.
The couple both appeared confused and were unable to provide a direction of travel consistent with the locations they attempted to explain.
Troopers called out the Liberty County Emergency Medical Services after the couple was unable to tell them the current year or if they had stayed in a hotel the night before.
They were taken to Tallahassee Memorial Hospital for treatment and as a place of safety.
A Highway patrol trooper stayed with them and was able to keep their daughter in Ocoee updated on the process and locations so she could respond for her parents.
The family dog, who was also in the vehicle, was taken by the Gadsden County animal control for safe keeping.
