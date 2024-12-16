Monday, December 16, 2024

A 67-year-old Gulf County man is believed to have killed one person and injured another in Panama City on Friday, before turning the gun on himself.

 

Shortly before midnight on December 13th, the Panama City Police Department received multiple phone calls reporting shots fired at a residence located in the SweetBay neighborhood.

 

Responding officers found Newell Mock, of Gulf County, on the front porch of the residence armed with a handgun.

 

As officers attempted to de-escalate the situation, Mr. Mock took his own life.

 

After securing the scene, officers entered the home and discovered two victims.

 

One was a deceased male, and the other was a female who had sustained multiple gunshot wounds.

 

Officers rendered life-saving aid to the female, who was taken to a local hospital and is currently receiving medical care.

 

Two small children, ages five and seven, were also found inside the residence.

 

Both children had been asleep during the incident and were unharmed.

 

The investigation has determined that Mr. Mock was the sole shooter in this incident.

 

The Panama City Police Department is continuing its investigation into the incident and are asking witnesses to call the Police Department at 850-872-3100, or they can report their tips anonymously to Crime Stoppers.

 




