A 67-year-old
Gulf County man is believed to have killed one person and injured another in
Panama City on Friday, before turning the gun on himself.
Shortly
before midnight on December 13th, the Panama City Police Department received
multiple phone calls reporting shots fired at a residence located in the
SweetBay neighborhood.
Responding
officers found Newell Mock, of Gulf County, on the front porch of the residence
armed with a handgun.
As
officers attempted to de-escalate the situation, Mr. Mock took his own life.
After
securing the scene, officers entered the home and discovered two victims.
One
was a deceased male, and the other was a female who had sustained multiple
gunshot wounds.
Officers
rendered life-saving aid to the female, who was taken to a local hospital and
is currently receiving medical care.
Two
small children, ages five and seven, were also found inside the residence.
Both
children had been asleep during the incident and were unharmed.
The
investigation has determined that Mr. Mock was the sole shooter in this
incident.
The
Panama City Police Department is continuing its investigation into the incident
and are asking witnesses to call the Police Department at 850-872-3100, or they
can report their tips anonymously to Crime Stoppers.
