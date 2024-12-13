Friday, December 13, 2024

The Carrabelle River will light up for Christmas on Saturday as Carrabelle celebrates its annual Holiday on the Harbor and Boat Parade of Lights.

 

The event begins at noon on Marine Street in Carrabelle where community groups and commercial vendors will sell food, arts and crafts and Christmas items.


Stores in Carrabelle will stay open late so you can do some Christmas shopping- and Santa Claus will arrive on a city fire truck and listen to children’s wishes at the Riverfront Pavilion.

 

There will also be plenty of activities for the kids including a bouncy house and train rides.

 

There will be live entertainment on Marine Street throughout the day featuring the Kevin Whoo, DJ BEANIE BABY, the Forgotten Coast Dancing Witches, the Tallahassee State college dancers and the Mountain Dew Cloggers

 

And once it’s dark enough, the boats will turn on their Christmas lights for the CHRISTMAS PARADE OF BOATS and cruise around the river.

 

The parade starts just after dark.

 

This year’s event will conclude with big fireworks show over the Carrabelle River! 





