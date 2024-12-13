The Carrabelle River will light up for Christmas on Saturday as
Carrabelle celebrates its annual Holiday on the Harbor and Boat Parade of
Lights.
The event begins at noon on Marine Street in Carrabelle where community
groups and commercial vendors will sell food, arts and crafts and Christmas
items.
Stores in Carrabelle will stay open late so you can do some Christmas shopping- and Santa Claus will arrive on a city fire truck and listen to children’s wishes at the Riverfront Pavilion.
There will also be plenty of activities for the kids including a bouncy
house and train rides.
There will be live entertainment on Marine Street throughout the day
featuring the Kevin
Whoo, DJ BEANIE BABY, the Forgotten Coast Dancing Witches, the Tallahassee
State college dancers and the Mountain Dew Cloggers
And once it’s dark enough, the boats will turn on their Christmas lights
for the CHRISTMAS
PARADE OF BOATS and cruise around the river.
The parade starts just
after dark.
This year’s event will
conclude with big fireworks show over the Carrabelle River!
No comments:
Post a Comment