The Triumph Gulf Coast Board is moving forward on two projects in Wakulla County that could potentially bring hundreds of jobs to the area.
Triumph Gulf Coast is a nonprofit corporation created by the Florida Legislature to administer fines levied after the BP oil spill to help with the economic recovery of the region.
The triumph Board voted this week to move forward on a plan to provide up to $2,100,000 to purchase and develop 20 acres within Opportunity Park to accommodate the expansion of an existing manufacturing business known as Project Boomer.
The money will partially fund the acquisition of the site and development of an approximately 100,000 square foot building to be owned by the county and leased to the company.
The company will guarantee 42 net new jobs paying at least 115 percent of the current average Wakulla wage.
This expansion will also allow Wakulla to retain 79 existing jobs that otherwise are at risk due to lack of expansion opportunity at their existing Wakulla facility.
Triumph Gulf Coast also voted to move forward on a $13,500,000 to purchase and develop a 20-acre industrial site within Opportunity Park to accommodate the new location of an existing Florida manufacturer known as Project Safety.
The money will help fund the development of an approximately 150,000 square foot building to be owned by the county and leased by a company that manufactures body armor for law enforcement and the defense sector.
The company will guarantee 300 net new jobs paying close to 115 percent of the current average Wakulla wage.
It is not yet certain that this company will move to Wakulla County, as Wakulla remains in competition with other southeastern US states for the final decision.
Triumph’s participation is a key component to Wakulla’s proposal to win the company’s location decision.
