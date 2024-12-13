If you are heading out to the Carrabelle
Holiday on the Harbor Event on Saturday, be sure to bring some canned food with
you to donate to the Carrabelle food pantry.
The food pantry is gathering canned foods and dry
foods to help less fortunate families in our area this Holiday season.
And on Saturday, the Franklin County Sheriff’s
office will help with collections with a “Stuff the Sheriff’s Truck” Holiday
food drive.
A sheriff’s department truck will be parked at the Carrabelle
IGA on Saturday so you can easily leave your food donations.
The food pantry is looking for everything from
canned fruits and vegetables to canned meats, breakfast cereal, and dry goods
like pasta.
Or you can make a financial donation.
For only 6 dollars you can purchase one week of meal
supplements; a 300-dollar donation pays for a full year of meal supplements.
Checks can be made out to the Carrabelle Food Pantry
at PO Box 215 in Carrabelle.
The zip code is 32322
The Franklin County Food Pantry distributes food on
Thursdays from 9 to 11 at the Carrabelle United Methodist Church on Tallahassee
Street.
