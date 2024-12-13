Friday, December 13, 2024

If you are heading out to the Carrabelle Holiday on the Harbor Event on Saturday, be sure to bring some canned food with you to donate to the Carrabelle food pantry

The food pantry is gathering canned foods and dry foods to help less fortunate families in our area this Holiday season.

 

And on Saturday, the Franklin County Sheriff’s office will help with collections with a “Stuff the Sheriff’s Truck” Holiday food drive.

 

A sheriff’s department truck will be parked at the Carrabelle IGA on Saturday so you can easily leave your food donations.

 

The food pantry is looking for everything from canned fruits and vegetables to canned meats, breakfast cereal, and dry goods like pasta.

 

Or you can make a financial donation.

 

For only 6 dollars you can purchase one week of meal supplements; a 300-dollar donation pays for a full year of meal supplements.

 

Checks can be made out to the Carrabelle Food Pantry at PO Box 215 in Carrabelle. 

 

The zip code is 32322

 

The Franklin County Food Pantry distributes food on Thursdays from 9 to 11 at the Carrabelle United Methodist Church on Tallahassee Street.

 

