Chamber E-news from the Wakulla County Chamber of Commerce

Reminder: Membership Due Renewal Invoices will go out via email at the beginning of next month.

12/13 Coffee and Commerce at 8:00 am
12/19 Business After Hours at 5:30 pm
Chamber Events Calendar 
As a member, you can add events to the chamber calendar. 
Instructions here: Info Hub - Add an Event Instructions
THIS FRIDAY!
THIS SATURDAY!
Next Saturday!
Classes start in January 2025 and we have scholarships available!  Please call the Wakulla Center at (850) 558-3525 for more information or click on the QR code to fill out an interest form and get more information!
Click here to view: Wakulla's Florida Scorecard
If you have not been able to get into GrowthZone please reach out to Heather at the chamber office and she will help you. (850) 926-1848
If you have any questions, please don't hesitate to reach out. 

Link to GorwthZone Log-in: wakullacountychamberofcommerce.growthzoneapp.com/MIC/Login
Have something you would like to share in the newsletter and through other chamber channels?
  • An article about your business or organization
  • A job listing for your business
  • An event your business or organization is hosting
Send it to: info@wakullacountychamber.com 
*Information shared with the chamber before 12:00pm Tuesday will be included in current weeks ENews. Anything after will be added in the following week.
http://live.oysterradio.com/
