The
Gulf County Sheriff’s Office is investigating multiple reports of car
burglaries in the St. Joe Beach area.
The
reports were from Court
St., Americus Avenue, Georgia Avenue, Cortez Street, and Balboa Street.
Each
vehicle was unlocked at the time the burglaries occurred, none of the vehicles
was forcible entered.
Investigators
are actively working on these cases, but are asking for help from the public.
They
are asking that homeowners in the area check any cameras they have to see if
they have anything useful on them.
If
anyone has any information or saw anything suspicious, please report it to the
GCSO Communications Center directly at 850-227-1115.
If
anyone wishes to report a tip and remain anonymous, they may call Crime
Stoppers at 850-785-TIPS (8477) or submit your tip through the Gulf County
Sheriff’s Office app.
And
remember to lock your vehicles at night and bring in any valuables that might
be in your car.
Remember to always lock your car doors and
remove any valuables including purses and firearms.
