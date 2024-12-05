Thursday, December 5, 2024

The Gulf County Sheriff’s Office is investigating multiple reports of car burglaries in the St. Joe Beach area.

 

The reports were from Court St., Americus Avenue, Georgia Avenue, Cortez Street, and Balboa Street.

 

Each vehicle was unlocked at the time the burglaries occurred, none of the vehicles was forcible entered.

 

Investigators are actively working on these cases, but are asking for help from the public.

 

They are asking that homeowners in the area check any cameras they have to see if they have anything useful on them.

 

If anyone has any information or saw anything suspicious, please report it to the GCSO Communications Center directly at 850-227-1115.

 

If anyone wishes to report a tip and remain anonymous, they may call Crime Stoppers at 850-785-TIPS (8477) or submit your tip through the Gulf County Sheriff’s Office app.

 

And remember to lock your vehicles at night and bring in any valuables that might be in your car.

Remember to always lock your car doors and remove any valuables including purses and firearms. 




