NOAA Fisheries FishNews—December 5

As part of NOAA’s efforts to support a climate-ready nation, a $147.5 Million Inflation Reduction Act investment will help NOAA deliver critical information and tools to support climate-informed decision-making and increase adaptation to rapidly changing marine ecosystems.
We’re investing $107.5 million in Inflation Reduction Act funding to enhance our science enterprise and accelerate data collection—a vital step in advancing our mission to manage the nation’s marine resources in the face of climate change.
The Climate, Ecosystems, and Fisheries Initiative is a cross-NOAA effort to provide decision-makers with the early warnings, risk assessments, strategies, and advice they need to increase resilience and adaptation of marine resources and resource-dependent communities to changing oceans. NOAA is investing $40 million in Inflation Reduction Act funds to implement the initiative.
This Inflation Reduction Act investment will build on a variety of regional efforts by NOAA Fisheries and our partners across the nation to implement and amplify climate-informed management decisions. Region-specific work allows us to take targeted actions in areas vulnerable to climate change and encourages partnering with knowledgeable local organizations and Indigenous communities.
This initiative will provide resource managers, local communities, and other decision-makers across the nation with the information needed to prepare for and adapt to rapidly changing conditions.
Highlights
Three small autonomous underwater “Seagliders” crisscrossed the ocean off the Oregon Coast as part of trial research to find new ways of tracking and counting whales and other marine mammals.
Remote underwater gliders—or underwater drones—present opportunities for all kinds of data collection and oceanographic research. They're incredibly cost effective, requiring less staff and equipment than traditional methods. Hear how gliders are being used to survey Antarctic krill, the foundation of the region's food web.
Alaska
NOAA Fisheries and the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service are reviewing requirements for marine mammal harvest eligibility for Alaska Natives.
West Coast
The Secretary of Commerce determined that a commercial fishery failure occurred in two Port Gamble S’Klallam Tribe fisheries.
The NOAA Marine Fisheries Advisory Committee has released an anonymous survey to identify which marine mammal deterrents are considered the most effective by users to protect fishing gear, fishing catches, vessels, docks, aquaculture facilities, and other property. The deadline to complete this survey has been extended to December 22, 2024.
Pacific Islands
This year the Pacific Islands Region Observer Program marks its 30th anniversary. To celebrate, we’re featuring its first observer, Tonya Wick.
NOAA Fisheries and Blue Ocean Mariculture are leveraging technology to study Hawaiian monk seals’ interest in aquaculture net pens in Hawaiʻi.
In 2024, our scientists continued their effort to collect long-term, high-quality data on the coral reef communities of Hawai‘i. The Kānaka ʻŌiwi knowledge systems, values, and practices informed a 3-month mission to assess coral reef health and ocean conditions in Hawai‘i as part of the National Coral Reef Monitoring Program.
The United States led efforts to address climate change and ensure continued stability for North Pacific striped marlin at this year’s annual Western and Central Pacific Fisheries Commission meeting.
Southeast
NOAA Fisheries’ Office of Law Enforcement led a joint investigation resulting in the sentencing of two Dominican nationals who were smuggling live eels from Puerto Rico.
NOAA’s Office of Habitat Conservation awarded The Nature Conservancy $12 million to fund the GulfCorps program for the next 3 years. The program will employ 150 crew members to restore and enhance 5,000 acres of coastal habitat.
The GulfCorps, a program managed by NOAA and The Nature Conservancy, helps restore Gulf Coast habitat and provides young people with a pathway to environmental careers. Meet GulfCorps alumnus Eric Lucas and learn how the program transformed his life.
Get to know GulfCorps alumnus Connor Robison and learn how the program managed by NOAA and The Nature Conservancy changed his life.
Alexis Powell shares how the GulfCorps program helped her transform her life and achieve her goals.
Sometimes you need the help of a village to bring your ideas to life, especially as it pertains to community outreach. Intern Bianca Sproul shares her experience planning science seminars in her hometown.
Upcoming Deadlines
December 13: Pre-proposals due for Bycatch Reduction Engineering Program funding
December 23: Nominations due for the Marine Fisheries Advisory Committee
December 31: Applications due for Marine Fisheries Initiative
February 10: Applications due for Restoring Fish Passage through Barrier Removal Grants
February 27: Applications due for Restoring Tribal Priority Fish Passage through Barrier Removal Grants
March 4: Applications due for the Pacific Coastal Salmon Recovery Fund
March 31: Applications due for Atlantic Salmon Habitat Restoration Partnership Grants
View more news and announcements
Upcoming Events
December 9–12: Mid-Atlantic Fishery Management Council Meeting
December 12: Tribal-focused Webinar for Restoring Fish Passage and Restoring Tribal Priority Fish Passage through Barrier Removal funding opportunities
December 16–18: Western Pacific Fishery Management Council Meeting
January 1: NOAA Fisheries Reduces Fee For Existing Buyback Loans Associated with the Pacific Coast Groundfish Fleet
January 1: NOAA Fisheries Reduces Fee For Existing Buyback Loans Associated with the Bering Sea and Aleutian Islands Non-Pollock Groundfish Fleet
January 23: Educator Webinar on Stories from Three Division Environmental Literacy Plans
February 6–10: North Pacific Fishery Management Council Meeting
February 11–12: Mid-Atlantic Fishery Management Council Meeting
February 24: Educator Webinar on Integrating Social Studies into Meaningful Watershed Educational Experiences
View more events
No comments:
Post a Comment