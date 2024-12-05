Thursday, December 5, 2024

NOAA Fisheries FishNews—December 5

DECEMBER 5, 2024

Enhancing Science and Management Capabilities to Support Climate-Ready Fisheries

Remotely operated vehicle being brought aboard NOAA Ship Okeanos Explorer at night by crew members

As part of NOAA’s efforts to support a climate-ready nation, a $147.5 Million Inflation Reduction Act investment will help NOAA deliver critical information and tools to support climate-informed decision-making and increase adaptation to rapidly changing marine ecosystems.

Supporting Essential Data Acquisition

Side view of a white NOAA Ship on open water on a clear, sunny day

We’re investing $107.5 million in Inflation Reduction Act funding to enhance our science enterprise and accelerate data collection—a vital step in advancing our mission to manage the nation’s marine resources in the face of climate change.

Implementing the Climate, Ecosystems, and Fisheries Initiative

Ships docked in Point Judith at sunset on calm waters

The Climate, Ecosystems, and Fisheries Initiative is a cross-NOAA effort to provide decision-makers with the early warnings, risk assessments, strategies, and advice they need to increase resilience and adaptation of marine resources and resource-dependent communities to changing oceans. NOAA is investing $40 million in Inflation Reduction Act funds to implement the initiative.

Regional Activities: Essential Data Acquisition

Researchera in Alaska collecting passive acoustic data on a small, white boat on calm waters. Snowy banks appear in the background.

This Inflation Reduction Act investment will build on a variety of regional efforts by NOAA Fisheries and our partners across the nation to implement and amplify climate-informed management decisions. Region-specific work allows us to take targeted actions in areas vulnerable to climate change and encourages partnering with knowledgeable local organizations and Indigenous communities.

Regional Activities: Climate, Ecosystems, and Fisheries Initiative

Boats docked in a marina in Kodiak, Alaska on an overcast day.

This initiative will provide resource managers, local communities, and other decision-makers across the nation with the information needed to prepare for and adapt to rapidly changing conditions.

Highlights

Ocean Gliders Listen for Whales off Oregon in Test of New Ways to Count Them

Two researchers on a boat prepare Seagliders for deployment on an overcast day on calm seas

Three small autonomous underwater “Seagliders” crisscrossed the ocean off the Oregon Coast as part of trial research to find new ways of tracking and counting whales and other marine mammals.

Podcast: How Underwater Drones Are Transforming Fisheries Data Collection in Remote Areas

Glider “Adrian” getting deployed from a research vessel while a research team waits on a nearby small boat

Remote underwater gliders—or underwater drones—present opportunities for all kinds of data collection and oceanographic research. They're incredibly cost effective, requiring less staff and equipment than traditional methods. Hear how gliders are being used to survey Antarctic krill, the foundation of the region's food web.

Alaska

Update on Continuing Process to Clarify Marine Mammal Harvest Eligibility

NOAA Fisheries and U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service logos side-by-side with a white background

NOAA Fisheries and the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service are reviewing requirements for marine mammal harvest eligibility for Alaska Natives.

West Coast

Secretary of Commerce Determines Fishery Resource Disasters for the Port Gamble S’Klallam Tribe’s 2020 Salmon Fisheries

Chum salmon swimming upstream to spawn in Washington

The Secretary of Commerce determined that a commercial fishery failure occurred in two Port Gamble S’Klallam Tribe fisheries.

NOAA Committee Conducting Survey on Methods to Deter Conflicts with Marine Mammals

Close-up of a sea lion's profile as it sits, mouth open

The NOAA Marine Fisheries Advisory Committee has released an anonymous survey to identify which marine mammal deterrents are considered the most effective by users to protect fishing gear, fishing catches, vessels, docks, aquaculture facilities, and other property. The deadline to complete this survey has been extended to December 22, 2024.

Pacific Islands

On Deck With Observer 0001—Looking Back 30 Years

Tonya Wick poses, smiling, aboard a fishing vessel at sea in 1998 in yellow fishing coveralls

This year the Pacific Islands Region Observer Program marks its 30th anniversary. To celebrate, we’re featuring its first observer, Tonya Wick.

AI Meets Aquaculture to Study Hawaiian Monk Seal Interactions with Net Pens

Underwater view of a netting border

NOAA Fisheries and Blue Ocean Mariculture are leveraging technology to study Hawaiian monk seals’ interest in aquaculture net pens in Hawaiʻi.

Hawai‘i Coral Reef Assessments Complete for 2024

Underwater view of a coral reef with scuba diver in the background

In 2024, our scientists continued their effort to collect long-term, high-quality data on the coral reef communities of Hawai‘i. The Kānaka ʻŌiwi knowledge systems, values, and practices informed a 3-month mission to assess coral reef health and ocean conditions in Hawai‘i as part of the National Coral Reef Monitoring Program.

U.S. Leads Pacific Tuna Commission Action on Climate Change and Rebuilding Plan for North Pacific Striped Marlin

Many people sit at tables set up for a committee meeting in a large sports anex-style building.

The United States led efforts to address climate change and ensure continued stability for North Pacific striped marlin at this year’s annual Western and Central Pacific Fisheries Commission meeting.

Southeast

Illegal Wildlife Smuggling Operation Shut Down in Puerto Rico

Several aw enforcement officals process evidence at a port in San Juan, Puerto Rico on a cloudy day.

NOAA Fisheries’ Office of Law Enforcement led a joint investigation resulting in the sentencing of two Dominican nationals who were smuggling live eels from Puerto Rico.

GulfCorps: Gulf Coast Restoration Work Gives Young People Jobs, Pathway to Career and Life Success

GulfCorps members pose as a large group in blue t-shirts on a sunny day

NOAA’s Office of Habitat Conservation awarded The Nature Conservancy $12 million to fund the GulfCorps program for the next 3 years. The program will employ 150 crew members to restore and enhance 5,000 acres of coastal habitat.

GulfCorps Member Eric Lucas: From Fast Food to Full-Time Parks Employee

Former GulfCorps member Eric Lucas poses in his protective work gear

The GulfCorps, a program managed by NOAA and The Nature Conservancy, helps restore Gulf Coast habitat and provides young people with a pathway to environmental careers. Meet GulfCorps alumnus Eric Lucas and learn how the program transformed his life.

GulfCorps Member Connor Robison: Leaving the Street to Become Conservation Leader

Connor Robison’s GulfCorps crew poses together wearing orange high-visibility shirts as they prepare for work

Get to know GulfCorps alumnus Connor Robison and learn how the program managed by NOAA and The Nature Conservancy changed his life.

GulfCorps Member Alexis Powell: Working with Chain Saws While Achieving Life Goals

Alexis Powell works with a chainsaw on a sunny day with a team member assisting in the background

Alexis Powell shares how the GulfCorps program helped her transform her life and achieve her goals.

Science Blog: It Takes a Village to Share Science

Dr. Gus Alaka speaking on stage during a panel next to the facilitator Bianca Sproul, and another panel member to her right.

Sometimes you need the help of a village to bring your ideas to life, especially as it pertains to community outreach. Intern Bianca Sproul shares her experience planning science seminars in her hometown.

Upcoming Deadlines

December 13: Pre-proposals due for Bycatch Reduction Engineering Program funding

December 23: Nominations due for the Marine Fisheries Advisory Committee

December 31: Applications due for Marine Fisheries Initiative

February 10: Applications due for Restoring Fish Passage through Barrier Removal Grants

February 27: Applications due for Restoring Tribal Priority Fish Passage through Barrier Removal Grants

March 4: Applications due for the Pacific Coastal Salmon Recovery Fund

March 31: Applications due for Atlantic Salmon Habitat Restoration Partnership Grants

Upcoming Events

December 9–12: Mid-Atlantic Fishery Management Council Meeting

December 12: Tribal-focused Webinar for Restoring Fish Passage and Restoring Tribal Priority Fish Passage through Barrier Removal funding opportunities

December 16–18: Western Pacific Fishery Management Council Meeting

January 1: NOAA Fisheries Reduces Fee For Existing Buyback Loans Associated with the Pacific Coast Groundfish Fleet

January 1: NOAA Fisheries Reduces Fee For Existing Buyback Loans Associated with the Bering Sea and Aleutian Islands Non-Pollock Groundfish Fleet

January 23: Educator Webinar on Stories from Three Division Environmental Literacy Plans

February 6–10: North Pacific Fishery Management Council Meeting

February 11–12: Mid-Atlantic Fishery Management Council Meeting

February 24: Educator Webinar on Integrating Social Studies into Meaningful Watershed Educational Experiences

Federal Register Actions

