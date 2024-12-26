County commissioners this month approved a request to hang a little bit of local history on the walls at the Franklin County Courthouse.
Earlier this month, the county approved hanging pictures of local circuit judges, past and present, in the third-floor courtroom at the County Courthouse.
The pictures were collected and framed by retired judge George Reynolds through what they are calling the “picture project.”
Reynolds is the circuit historian, and the founder of the 2nd Judicial Circuit Historical Society, which does historical research, and collects antiques and artifacts relating to the Court's history to increase public awareness of the Court's contribution to our Nation's heritage.
Reynolds has been traveling to counties within the 2nd judicial circuit and framing the pictures of past and present circuit judges.
County commissioners this month approved a request to hang the pictures of 8 judges with ties to Franklin County in the third-floor courtroom, including pictures of judge Van Russell who served from 1989 to 2018, and judge Gordon Shuler who is our current county judge.
The pictures will be hung using strong Velcro, so they won’t have to put holes in the walls of the historic county courthouse.
