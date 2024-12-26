Retiring Property Appraiser, Rhonda Skipper, was recognized by the Franklin County Commission this month for her service to the county and to the community.
Rhonda worked in school system for 10 years before she was hired at the Property Appraisers office in 1990.
She was elected Franklin County Property Appraiser in 2012.
This year she was awarded the R. R. “Bob” Walden Award from the Property Appraisers association.
The award is presented annually to a member of the association in recognition of their dedication to the association and willingness to assist their citizens and fellow property appraisers.
County commissioners said she was always the first constitutional officer to have boots on the ground after a disaster and her years of dedication and service will never be forgotten.
Rhonda said being Franklin County’s property appraiser has been more rewarding than she can explain, and she especially liked that her job allowed her meet almost every resident from Alligator Point to Apalachicola.
Rhonda was also presented an appreciation award, in the form of a plaque, for her years of commitment and leadership to the Franklin County Property Appraiser’s office, Franklin County and the community.
