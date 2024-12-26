Franklin County Commissioners this month recognized outgoing tax collector Rick Watson for his years of service to the county.
Watson was first named to the position in 2017 by then Governor Rick Scott to fill the vacancy created by the resignation of long-time tax collector Jimmy Harris.
He won the seat in a special election in 2018 and was re-elected in 2020.
Rick added a number of new services to the office, including driver licenses, concealed carry permits and the Kids Tag Art competition which has raised thousands of dollars for art programs at Franklin County schools.
He also served a year as a Franklin County Commissioner representing District 1 and served as Vice-chair of the Weems Memorial Hospital Board.
Commissioner said he has shown great leadership and modernization in his role as tax collector.
Rick thanked the commission and other constitutional officers at the courthouse for the support they have shown him over the years.
Along with the resolution of Appreciation, Rick was also presented with an appreciation award for the years of commitment and leadership to the Franklin County tax collector’s office, Franklin County and the community.
