Retiring Tourist Development Council member, Rex Pennycuff, was recognized this month for his service to the community and to the TDC.
Franklin County Commissioners presented rex with a Resolution of appreciation for his years of service to the community.
Besides serving on the Tourist Development Council, Rex is also the president of Eastpoint volunteer fire department and is an active member the Eastpoint Civic Club.
Rex will retire this month from the Tourist Development Council, on which he has served since 2013.
Rex recently suffered health issued which put him in intensive care for three months, and county commissioners called him a “walking miracle.”
The resolution of appreciation thanks him for service to the TDC and for the love he shows the community.
Rex said it has been an honor to serve the county, and he really loves this community.
Commissioner Cheryl Sanders called Re a “miracle” and said his recent health issues pulled this community together through their concern and prayers for him.
TDC Director John Solomon said Rex was an integral part of the Tourist Development Council almost since its inception and was one of the reasons that the TDC has been successful.
