Volunteers
are needed to help clean the Bay in the 3rd Apalachicola Ghost Trap Rodeo
Tournament.
The
Ghost Trap Rodeo will be held on Saturday, January the 11th from 10
till 2 starting from the boat ramp at Battery Park in Apalachicola.
The event is held like an inshore fishing
tournament, but instead of redfish and trout, participants will weigh in derelict
crab traps, and other forms of marine debris.
Winners share in thousands in
industry prizes as well as items and gift certificates from
local businesses.
This will be the third year of the event; last
January, participants collected 6000 pounds of trash from the Bay, including 193
derelict crab traps.
They
also removed a bunch of other trash including a bicycle, car tires and a number
of mattresses.
And
they were able to rescue a Barbie Doll that was caught in one of the crab
traps.
If
you would like to take part in the Ghost trap rodeo, and help clean up our bay
and other waterways, you can get more information on-line at
www.oceanaid360.org
