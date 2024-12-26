Thursday, December 26, 2024

Volunteers are needed to help clean the Bay in the 3rd Apalachicola Ghost Trap Rodeo Tournament

Volunteers are needed to help clean the Bay in the 3rd Apalachicola Ghost Trap Rodeo Tournament.

 

The Ghost Trap Rodeo will be held on Saturday, January the 11th from 10 till 2 starting from the boat ramp at Battery Park in Apalachicola.

 

The event is held like an inshore fishing tournament, but instead of redfish and trout, participants will weigh in derelict crab traps, and other forms of marine debris.

 

Winners share in thousands in industry prizes as well as items and gift certificates from local businesses.

 

This will be the third year of the event; last January, participants collected 6000 pounds of trash from the Bay, including 193 derelict crab traps.

 

They also removed a bunch of other trash including a bicycle, car tires and a number of mattresses.

 

And they were able to rescue a Barbie Doll that was caught in one of the crab traps.

 

If you would like to take part in the Ghost trap rodeo, and help clean up our bay and other waterways, you can get more information on-line at www.oceanaid360.org

 




http://live.oysterradio.com/
at

No comments:

Post a Comment