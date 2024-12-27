Gulf County Chamber Member Spotlight

Friday, December 27, 2024

The UPS Store in Port St Joe is now OPEN and is here to help individuals and small businesses by offering a wide range of products and services. They are locally owned and operated and conveniently located at 149 W Hwy 98.


While they are your local packing and shipping experts, they do much more. The UPS Store is your local print shop in 32456, providing professional printing services to market your small business or to help you complete your personal project or presentation. They offer secure mailbox and package acceptance services, document shredding, office and mailing supplies, faxing, scanning and more. Everything for your small business, even shipping.


UPS Store

149 W Hwy 98, Port St Joe, FL

(850) 704-4160

store7841@theupsstore.com

https://locations.theupsstore.com/fl/port-st-joe/149-w-hwy-98

Open 7 Days (all times are Eastern)

﻿

KC Sportfishing is a distinguished US Veteran operated charter service, offering a diverse array of experiences in the beautiful waters of Florida’s Forgotten Coast.


KC Sportfishing's offerings include fishing charters for those eager to reel in the catch of a lifetime, scenic sunset and fun cruises for relaxation, and Captain Services. Additionally, they provide all-inclusive "Sleep, Eat, and Fish" packages – visit their website at www.kcsportfishing.com to find out more! Owner of KC Sportfishing, Kevin Lanier, is a full-time Captain with a decade of experience and over 30 years of saltwater fishing expertise, and has navigated the waters of the Pacific Northwest, South Florida, and the Gulf of Mexico.


Embark on an unforgettable water adventure with KC Fishing - make your reservation today and get ready to reel in the big one!


KC Sportfishing

Mexico Beach & Port St. Joe, FL

(850) 933-8804

kcsportfishing@gmail.com

www.kcsportfishing.com

Whether you are planning a move, need to create added room to store business inventory, CubeSmart in Port Saint Joe offers local storage solutions big and small to fit every situation and budget. With climate-controlled storage units of varying sizes for rent, CubeSmart can help you to store whatever you need!


The Port Saint Joe Storage Facility Features:


·        Furniture Storage Space

·        Climate Controlled Storage Spaces

·        Covered, Dry Boat Storage Units

·        Drive-up Storage Units

·        SmalltoLarge Storage Unit Selections

·        Vehicle Storage,Cars,RVs,Motorcycles, etc.

·        Moving & Storage Supplies


𝗖𝘂𝗯𝗲𝗦𝗺𝗮𝗿𝘁 𝗦𝗲𝗹𝗳 𝗦𝘁𝗼𝗿𝗮𝗴𝗲

389 Commerce Blvd, Port St. Joe, FL32456

1-833-655-0817

https://www.cubesmart.com/florida-self-storage/port-saint-joe-self-storage

