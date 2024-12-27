Fun things to do in Gulf County and beyond!

Friday, December 27, 2024

Join your friends and neighbors for the 9th Annual Cape San Blas Polar Plunge at Cape Palms Park on Cape San Blas! Donuts, coffee and hot chocolate provided by Scallop Cove. Open to all. Donations will be accepted for South Gulf Fire & Rescue.


You can bet that a crowd of local residents and visitors to Cape San Blas alike will be there, standing side by side and ready to take the plunge. Will you?


The Polar Plunge has become a staple of Cape San Blas, an annual event that brings people together for the sole purpose of welcoming in the new year. Of starting off fresh, with the cold water washing everything else away.


Whether capping off a period of time, or using it to mark the start of something new, the Polar Plunge on Cape San Blas might just be exactly what you’re looking for. You couldn’t ask for a better place, or a better community, to share the moment with.


Be Sure to Bring a Towel, and Sail Away…

Some history on our CSB Polar Plunge:

#8 2024 = 215 plungers, air 58°, water 59°

#7 2023 =200 plungers, air 64°, water 69°

#6 2022 =115 plungers, air 70°, water 68°

#5 2021 = 15 plungers, air 47°, water 63°

#4 2020 = 80 plungers, air 43°, water 62°

#3 2019 = 45 plungers, air 70°, water 65°

#2 2018 = 15 plungers, air 39°, water 65°

#1 2017 = 5 plungers, air 69°, water 66°


Ring in the new year with a hike in the T.H. Stone Memorial St. Joseph Peninsula State Park﻿! Two options will be available this year.

Hike the Bayview Trail, a 1.6 mile scenic loop trail, OR the 1 mile Maritime Hammock Trail. Enjoy the view of the St. Joseph Bay and the diversity of the plants and wildlife along the way. Meet at the Bayview trailhead for a longer hike, or at the Maritime Hammock Trailhead for a leisurely walk.


Program is free with paid park entry fee.


The park is on Eastern Time and both hikes will begin at 1:00 PM Eastern Time.

HAPPY HOLIDAY HOURS!

SUNDAY 12/29 OPEN 11-9

MON 12/30 OPEN 11-9


New Years Eve: OPEN 11am- Until…

Make your Reservations NOW!!!

850-229-9200

NY Day : CLOSED


Wishing all our friends & family a very Merry Christmas & Happy New Year!!

We will be open for New Years Celebration With 4 Specials and Full menu as well.

700 Country Club Rd, Port Saint Joe, FL

New Year’s Day Family meal package:

Dr. Pepper Smoked Ham - $55.00

Small Pan Collard Greens - $30.00

Small Pan Black-eye pea - $25.00


(850)-899-9136 to pre-book orders


(All Pre-books must be placed by December 31st by 3:00pm)

(Pick-up January 1st, 2025, by 4pm)

Sparks Bar-B-Que & Brew “All About The Smoke”

218 Reid Avenue, Port St. Joe, FL

Open 11:30am- 9:00pm

Order online at https://psjbbq.com

Join us on Saturday, January 25, 2025, from 11 AM to 3 PM EST at the Haughty Heron parking lot, located between Haughty Heron and Keeper’s Bistro. 117 Sailor’s Cove, Port St. Joe, FL 32456.

Get ready for a day packed with fun, chili, and family-friendly entertainment!


 What’s Happening?


Chili Competition: Taste and vote for your favorite team!

Local Vendors: Shop unique finds and support local businesses.


Car Show: Check out the car show and vote for your top pick.


Kid Zone: Fun for the little ones with a Chili Pepper Dig, Bounce House, and Mobile Gaming Truck!


Want to participate in the Chili Competition, Vendor Area, or Car Show? Sign Up with the links below! Space is limited.

MORE INFORMATION HERE

Coming Soon to Port St Joe, Florida 


Join us for a celebration of local art, live music, vendor shopping, and fun activities for the entire family on April 5, 2025 at George Core Park (Lighthouse Park). This event is free to the public.


Learn More Here:

https://mermaidbayfestival.com/

117 Sailors Cove Drive Port Saint Joe, FL﻿

411 Cape San Blas Rd. Port Saint Joe, FL 32456﻿


“The Kitchen”, our food trailer will be open this week during the time the bar is open.

http://www.scalloprepublic.com/the-kitchen-menu/


8066 W Hwy 98, Port Saint Joe, FL

We're a lovely dive bar offering your favorite beer, wine, liquors, live entertainment, and karaoke.

This week at The Lookout Lounge Community Center

Wednesday Weekly Dart Tournament @7pm

Thursday Coed Pool Tournament @7pm AND Karaoke 9-1!

Friday LIVE MUSIC and the BEST Karaoke on the Coast!

Saturday the BEST Karaoke on the Coast!

105 Good Morning Street, Port Saint Joe, FL




