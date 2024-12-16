Florida in once again considering holding a bear hunt.
Last week, the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission asked its staff to bring forward proposals for a possible bear hunt.
The proposals are expected to be completed by May.
Over the next few months FWC staff will gather public input and collect information from ongoing studies about how many bears actually live in Florida.
Supporters of a hunt saying it could help better manage bear populations, while opponents to the plan point out that hunting doesn’t really reduce human-bear interactions.
Most bears are attracted to human neighborhoods, especially in the Fall and Winter, because of easily obtainable food like trash and pet food.
The last bear hunt in Florida was held in 2015.
It was expected to last for a week, but ended after only two days after 295 black bears were killed, 25 short of the limit.
112 of the bears were killed in Florida's eastern panhandle, which includes Franklin County.
